Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Raised Its Holding; Lynch & Associates Maintains Position in General Mills (GIS)

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 7,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 21,065 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 1.13M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 223,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 744,731 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.88M, up from 521,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $96.5. About 979,298 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% or 13,159 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 18,501 were reported by Adell Harriman & Carpenter. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.22% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ballentine Prtn Llc has 16,474 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Ltd accumulated 10,220 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc reported 88,507 shares. Cardinal Cap Management reported 108,890 shares stake. Vanguard Gru holds 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 47.17M shares. Pinnacle Prtn has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Montgomery Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 275,440 shares or 6.33% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 2.62 million shares. Wallace Cap Management holds 254,640 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank Trust accumulated 5,021 shares. Biondo Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 75,086 shares.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $986.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 143,907 shares to 326,474 shares, valued at $213.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 86,862 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability reported 155,137 shares. Hm Payson & owns 115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Public Ltd Co accumulated 2.10 million shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 498,503 shares. Advisory Ser Net Lc stated it has 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tru Of Vermont owns 105 shares. Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.3% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Element Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.16% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cap Guardian accumulated 33,987 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment LP has 2.06% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 76 were reported by Cls Investments Ltd Liability Company. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The California-based Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

