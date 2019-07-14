Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lifted Its Stake by $33.66 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Riverpark Capital Management Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 35.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 16,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,772 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, down from 45,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $283.91. About 524,154 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 1.49 million shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 3.59M were accumulated by Northern Trust Corporation. Moreover, Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 122 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 32,970 shares stake. Finemark Bank & Trust And Trust accumulated 2,216 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.06% or 488,108 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). United Kingdom-based Independent Franchise Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.9% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Raymond James Financial Service Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 23,337 shares. Sirios Management Limited Partnership stated it has 240,193 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 6,561 shares. Research & Mgmt Commerce has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Howe Rusling holds 0.12% or 6,972 shares.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 308,715 shares to 4.78M shares, valued at $55.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,381 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J., worth $306,330. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23M worth of stock. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 9,341 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 2,731 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 280,510 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited has 0.07% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 153,928 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Redmile stated it has 143,200 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Partner Investment Management Lp accumulated 1.1% or 3,354 shares. 11,824 are held by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Conestoga Cap Limited Com has 10,403 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 30,757 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.08% or 108,634 shares. 11 were reported by Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company (Wy). Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 104,705 are owned by Principal Financial Group Inc.