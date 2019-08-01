Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Boosted Stake by $33.66 Million as Market Value Declined; Intevac (IVAC) Holder Needham Investment Management Increased Position

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intevac Inc (IVAC) by 357.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 109,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.21% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intevac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 101,070 shares traded or 77.36% up from the average. Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) has risen 14.22% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical IVAC News: 28/03/2018 – Intevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Intevac; 16/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference May 24; 28/03/2018 lntevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 15/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 16/05/2018 – Intevac May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH), Intevac, Inc. (IVAC), And Others; 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Rev $18M; 23/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 10.10M shares traded or 148.50% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold IVAC shares while 10 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 6.22% more from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Management Ltd Llc invested in 15,300 shares. 19,400 were reported by Fruth Investment Mgmt. 9,278 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. 446,433 are owned by Schneider Cap Management. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 0% or 4,242 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 103,431 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Limited Company reported 198,710 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1.41M shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 0% or 14,500 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 16,200 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) for 30,720 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 96,481 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 312,609 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) for 1,500 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 158,500 shares to 813,000 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,500 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $49,200 activity. JUSTYN TIMOTHY sold $54,100 worth of stock. DURY DAVID S bought 10,000 shares worth $50,900.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 342,065 shares to 301,393 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,443 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock. 10,000 shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $1.01M. Bruzzo Chris also sold $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11.