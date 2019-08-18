Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Davidson Investment Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $2.29 Million; As Carnival (CCL) Valuation Declined, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Lifted Position by $912,500

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 22,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 86,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, up from 64,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.46 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 2.04M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,342 shares to 254,544 shares, valued at $24.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,463 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison Prtnrs Incorporated holds 15,200 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 8,444 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 0.05% or 1,991 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd holds 6,942 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs holds 911,106 shares. Greenwood Associates Ltd accumulated 34,122 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Principal Group Inc reported 435,891 shares stake. Mig Capital Limited Liability Company holds 488,300 shares or 6.73% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.01% or 5,500 shares. Bailard invested in 33,252 shares. Meritage Group Limited Partnership holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.35M shares. Washington Trust Retail Bank owns 1,139 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,675 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 25,163 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W also bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares.

