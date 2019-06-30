Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Upped Holding; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose While Guardian Capital LP Lifted Its Position

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 19,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,190 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70M, up from 154,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.26. About 5.19M shares traded or 35.41% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 18,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,729 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37M, up from 176,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.65. About 12.15M shares traded or 74.39% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca, California-based fund reported 7,756 shares. First Bancorporation Sioux Falls reported 2.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 20,719 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lincoln Corp holds 179,495 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Management has invested 1.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 2.16 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested in 729,288 shares. Stearns Financial Serv Grp Inc stated it has 13,909 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Estabrook Mgmt holds 45,585 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt Communications has 21,283 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 26,145 shares. Aull Monroe Inv holds 45,956 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. M Hldg Securities holds 74,301 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 77,393 shares.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 14,675 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $146.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 781 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G and Tokyo 2020 Announce The Podium Project â€“ The First-Ever Medals Podiums Created From Recycled Plastic for Upcoming Olympic Games and Paralympic Games – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Inv Management Ltd has 0.56% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bb&T Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 10,824 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 51,510 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 582,546 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 21,609 shares. Synovus holds 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 1,346 shares. Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 0.17% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vision Capital Management reported 26,902 shares stake. Parus Fin (Uk) invested in 20,700 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Point72 Asset LP has invested 0.69% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pictet Fincl Bank & Tru reported 28,895 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has 4,975 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 38,000 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 18,410 shares to 293,805 shares, valued at $17.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 28,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,526 shares, and cut its stake in Korn Ferry Corp (NYSE:KFY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.01 million was made by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. Bruzzo Chris also sold $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $114,710.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Buying Hasbro (HAS) Now – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Reasons To Own Electronic Arts Again – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ready Trader One: Events, Stocks To Watch At E3 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.