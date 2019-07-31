Electronic Arts Com (EA) Shareholder Vision Capital Management Lowered Stake; Riverpark Advisors Has Upped Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $1.01 Million as Stock Declined

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $228.75. About 343,451 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.55B market cap company. The stock increased 4.96% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $92.96. About 6.52M shares traded or 65.85% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,590 shares to 10,349 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Miele Laura sold $114,710. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock. 12,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $1.23 million were sold by Bruzzo Chris.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity. $1.68 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by Klarich Lee. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold 40,000 shares worth $8.65 million.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,657 shares to 7,616 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 12,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,281 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).