Electronic Arts Com (EA) Shareholder Vision Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Plancorp Increased Holding

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $93.08. About 1.46M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.28. About 11.12 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Invests reported 3.17% stake. The Michigan-based Regal Limited Company has invested 1.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polaris Greystone Fincl Ltd Llc owns 258,031 shares. 4,466 were reported by North Point Portfolio Managers Oh. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 3.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.00 million were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Ltd Co. Brighton Jones Lc invested in 7.67% or 537,544 shares. 273,136 are owned by Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 388,000 shares. The New York-based Indexiq Advisors Ltd has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Triangle Wealth Management reported 26,240 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd has 109,175 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership has 3.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old National Bankshares In invested in 1.55% or 251,388 shares. Eagle Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.88% or 41,598 shares.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest Grade C (LQD) by 4,060 shares to 42,040 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp invested 0.24% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ally Fincl has 0.68% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 35,000 shares. Putnam Invests Llc has 186,501 shares. Covington owns 35,385 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 450,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.28% or 4.21 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Inv Svcs Lc has invested 4.52% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cls Invests Lc invested in 76 shares or 0% of the stock. 659 are owned by Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Tarbox Family Office invested in 81 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 31,102 shares stake. Bb&T reported 0.01% stake. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc holds 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 3,125 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Are Bullish on Electronic Arts Stock for Very Good Reasons – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After “Apex Legends Season 2″ Disappointment, Is Electronic Arts a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s Why Electronic Arts’ Stock Grew 75% In 5 Years – Forbes” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts Boosts Gaming Lineup With Need for Speed Heat – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.