Electronic Arts Com (EA) Shareholder Vision Capital Management Cut Holding; Stockbridge Partners Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc analyzed 5,013 shares as the company's stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $29.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $93.96. About 4.56 million shares traded or 11.96% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500.

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 3,168 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.30M, up from 125,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. $114,710 worth of stock was sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01M on Tuesday, February 12.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,590 shares to 10,349 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Markel has 112,400 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 844,067 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc reported 0.03% stake. Sigma Planning owns 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,406 shares. National Asset Management owns 2,532 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 160 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 13,569 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 9,040 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 4.03 million are owned by Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp. 49,856 were accumulated by Colony Limited Co. Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Llc reported 35,403 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.07% or 763,519 shares.

