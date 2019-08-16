Electronic Arts Com (EA) Holder Vision Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $506,313; Fluor (FLR) Holder Lesa Sroufe & Co Lifted Its Position

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 2.79 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $89.86. About 1.20M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Liability reported 152,286 shares stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 13,569 shares. Sit Assoc invested in 0.05% or 16,175 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Co invested 1.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 1.34M were accumulated by Eminence Ltd Partnership. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Bailard has invested 0.21% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 75,456 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 57,528 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Luxor Capital Limited Partnership reported 20,976 shares stake. Principal Financial Group Inc owns 435,891 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gam Ag owns 5,500 shares. 2,960 are owned by Davis Selected Advisers.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Electronic Arts and NFL Announce EA SPORTS Madden NFL 20 Championship Series – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DISH Network (DISH) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Game Over? Not for These 3 Video Game Giants – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,590 shares to 10,349 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluor tanks ~15% on large Q1 earnings miss, CEO transition and lower EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00M and $116.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) by 67,145 shares to 509,895 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (NYSE:TOT) by 5,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,780 shares, and cut its stake in Flextronics Intl Ltd F (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Pcl owns 392,621 shares. 22,724 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Limited Company. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 121,142 shares. Sumitomo Life invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Vanguard has 0.02% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 14.99M shares. Noesis Capital Mangement owns 127,810 shares. Fruth Investment Management reported 8,900 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Llc holds 0.75% or 69,558 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 19,128 shares. Citadel Ltd accumulated 20,982 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.09% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Tctc Lc stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Raymond James And Associates has 0.02% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 310,465 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.07% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Estabrook Mgmt stated it has 665 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.