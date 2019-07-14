Electronic Arts Com (EA) Holder Vision Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Fortress Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Position by $3.21 Million

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 1.24 million shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.17 million for 11.83 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The House Always Wins: Own The House – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Casino REITs called attractive – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 3 Dividend Stocks You’ll Wish You’d Bought 10 Years From Now – The Motley Fool” published on May 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2017 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability reported 2.15 million shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com reported 15,756 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 507,831 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 42,900 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0.05% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Prudential Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 327,662 shares. Axa has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 33,979 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Lp holds 54,934 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9.60M shares. Invesco has 417,526 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt owns 300 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership accumulated 241,863 shares. Blackrock reported 0.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Bruzzo Chris sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23M. $306,330 worth of stock was sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.01 million was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 107,378 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $46.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,161.79 down -8.44 points – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Fourth Video Game ETF Arrives – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bulls Are Dead Wrong About Electronic Arts – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Upcoming Earnings Results Are Critical for EA Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Finally Safe to Buy Turtle Beach Stock? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension accumulated 334,941 shares. Stanley has 53,765 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Limited has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg Company Limited stated it has 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Credit Agricole S A holds 53,306 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 3.07 million shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 47,611 shares. 6,231 are owned by Conning. Rafferty Asset Limited Com invested in 21,609 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rampart Ltd Liability owns 21,255 shares. 790 were reported by Archford Capital Strategies Lc. Logan Capital Management Inc invested in 0.96% or 154,096 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 16,225 are owned by Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management. Kcm Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 2,480 shares.