Electronic Arts Com (EA) Holder Vision Capital Management Has Cut Stake; As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ghp Investment Advisors Lowered Position by $4.06 Million

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 264,764 shares traded or 2.34% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN GET REGULATORY APPROVAL; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 03/08/2018 09:37 AM; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 10,822 shares to 92,859 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM) by 29,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,400 are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited Co. Prudential invested in 0.01% or 78,553 shares. Whittier has 4,000 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). 2,600 are held by Qs Investors Ltd. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 86,240 shares. 11,659 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 15,152 shares. Swiss National Bank invested in 87,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company holds 36,510 shares. Principal Group reported 433,972 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 37,318 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co holds 188,132 shares. First Republic Investment Management holds 4,400 shares.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.72 million for 17.53 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest Grade C (LQD) by 4,060 shares to 42,040 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling Inc invested in 0.12% or 6,972 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 2,960 shares. Copper Rock Capital Lc has 173,190 shares. First Citizens Bancorp & invested 0.22% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 17.68 million shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 79,526 shares. Essex Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,907 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Putnam Invests Limited Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Us National Bank De has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Charles Schwab Investment has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Zebra Management Ltd has invested 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Technologies Crossover Mgmt Vi Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 100% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $178.48 million for 39.10 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.