Electronic Arts Com (EA) Holder Vision Capital Management Cut Stake; Efg Asset Management Americas Has Boosted Altria Group (MO) Stake by $521,942; Valuation Declined

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $99.15. About 949,885 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 64.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 8,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 23,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 14,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 3.59M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 107,378 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $46.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.66M for 39.35 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc has 3.82 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tudor Inv Et Al has 16,455 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dubuque Natl Bank & Tru Co reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.17% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 133,933 shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 6,279 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,650 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2.20M shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 346,269 shares. Putnam Ltd Co holds 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 186,501 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 4,415 shares. Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 20,505 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv holds 5,403 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Lc has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sumitomo Life Communication invested in 62,190 shares. Savings Bank reported 78,478 shares stake. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Century Cos has 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 766,158 shares. Hills Bancorp Communication reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Edgar Lomax Com Va stated it has 0.24% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 32,665 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Signaturefd Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 31,340 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 9,580 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 104,065 shares. Moreover, Alexandria Lc has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Convergence Inv Lc stated it has 1.52% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fort Limited Partnership holds 80,623 shares.