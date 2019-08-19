Electronic Arts (Call) (EA) Share Value Declined While Maplelane Capital Decreased Stake; Celgene (Call) (CELG) Market Valuation Declined While Artal Group Sa Decreased Stake by $23.50 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (EA) by 55.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 355,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 280,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.46 million, down from 635,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $90.72. About 1.62M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (CELG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.76M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.35. About 1.17 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 03/04/2018 – #2 — In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 09/04/2018 – FierceBiotech: According to people “briefed on its plans”, and talking to FT journos, Celgene is “hunting for acquisition

