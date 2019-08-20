Electronic Arts (Call) (EA) Position Raised by Hap Trading Llc; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Market Valuation Rose While Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 37,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 503,008 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (EA) by 91.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 64,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686,000, up from 33,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $92.73. About 2.61M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 283,447 shares to 49,753 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 104,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,270 shares, and cut its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 29,000 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bridgepoint Educ (NYSE:BPI) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).