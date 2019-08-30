Electron Capital Partners Upped Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding by $10.36 Million; As Boston Beer Company Cl (SAM) Share Value Rose, New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Cut Its Holding by $3.03 Million

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Boston Beer Company Cl (SAM) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 10,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 18,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Boston Beer Company Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. It closed at $436.32 lastly. It is down 42.74% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $141.82. About 22,094 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toro Company/The (NYSE:TTC) by 29,600 shares to 349,700 shares, valued at $24.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apergy Corp by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 9,669 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 0.03% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) or 5,445 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,518 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.01% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 5,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,757 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd holds 0.01% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) or 44 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp reported 0.06% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Moreover, Element Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Alliancebernstein LP owns 29,213 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 3,760 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Gradient Invests Lc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc owns 1,248 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 15.58% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $32.80 million for 40.25 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 108,194 shares. Newbrook Ltd Partnership invested 2.69% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited reported 32,814 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Limited Liability Co holds 2,776 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baldwin Lc owns 8,995 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,460 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fin has invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Exane Derivatives invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Hudock Capital Gru Llc reported 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei holds 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 135,398 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership owns 6,229 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 8,739 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Mai Mgmt invested in 44,363 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund has invested 0.07% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares to 4.66M shares, valued at $43.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,278 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.