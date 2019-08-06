Electron Capital Partners Upped Position in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by $17.99 Million; As Carnival (CCL) Stock Price Declined, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Boosted Position by $912,500

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64M, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 266,263 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 14/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 100 Of El Paso Electric Co; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 16/03/2018 – DoJ AL Middle: Tribunal de Jurados Federal Condenan Mujer de El Paso en Caso de Secuestración; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 04/04/2018 – EPA: El Paso Electric Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 26/03/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 16/03/2018 – US Customs: Public Service Announcement Issued by El Paso Sector; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 17c

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 5.71M shares traded or 35.62% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Carnival And Don’t Look Back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Carnival Cruise Analyst Stays Bullish Amid ‘Brexit Chaos’ – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival Offers A 4.2% Yield And Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Not Buying Carnival Corporation’s Recent Weakness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Inv Advisors has 261,755 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 252 shares. Atria Investments Limited has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Invesco owns 17.81M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 296 shares. Quantitative Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 62,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 0.06% or 23,681 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn invested in 298 shares. Amica Retiree Med invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Buckingham Mgmt Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Millennium Management Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 5,165 shares. 35,466 were accumulated by Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc. Johnson Group Inc Inc owns 0.12% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 25,573 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has 44,897 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council accumulated 42,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc stated it has 955,897 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 1.44M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ajo LP reported 173,326 shares stake. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited holds 6,584 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 31,277 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 62,847 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Electron Capital Prtn accumulated 7.23% or 962,905 shares. Macquarie Group reported 0.1% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Boston Prtnrs has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 22,492 shares. Moreover, Valley Advisers Inc has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 10,388 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 80,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $67.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,278 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).