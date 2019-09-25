Electron Capital Partners Upped Its Position in Firstenergy (FE) by $4.77 Million as Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Upped Its Holding

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 91,155 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04 million, up from 89,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $996.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $220.53. About 14.80M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends; 20/04/2018 – Apple goes negative for the year

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 113,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.91M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.69M, up from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.53. About 1.46 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 31/05/2018 – ERO Copper Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Jun. 4; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Decision Was Made by FirstEnergy Solutions Board; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 67C, EST. 68C; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Firstenergy Solutions’ Probability Of Default Rating To D-PD Following Bankruptcy Filing; Will Withdraw Ratings; 06/03/2018 – JCP&L Makes Significant Progress Overnight Restoring Power to Remaining New Jersey Customers Affected by Winter Storm; 05/04/2018 – Superior Gold Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 11; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms FirstEnergy Ohio PIRB Special Purpose Trust 2013; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Asks U.S. for Emergency Aid to Keep Plants Open; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS `IMMEDIATE ACTION’ NEEDED TO KEEP PLANTS OPEN

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $735.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.64M shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $36.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 666,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,454 shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JCP&L Receives 2019 CIANJ Best Practices Award for Diversity and Inclusion Programs – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FirstEnergy: Growth Catalysts In The Face Of High Debt – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like FirstEnergy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:FE) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Sigma Planning Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 12,836 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 13.50M are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Corp. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 10,380 shares. 15,629 are held by Two Sigma Lc. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Com invested in 6.28M shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.66% or 585,000 shares. Bessemer invested in 5,372 shares or 0% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 308 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 37,360 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0.04% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Cleararc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,457 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regis Comm accumulated 4,920 shares or 0% of the stock. Bell Fincl Bank holds 5,677 shares. Sageworth has 882 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Ltd Com Pa invested in 26,518 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 204,351 were reported by Wafra. Moreover, Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has 2.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Art Advsr Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 126,234 shares. 268,836 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Piedmont Inv has 565,136 shares for 4.49% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Comml Bank Co holds 3.14% or 169,718 shares. Page Arthur B has 3.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,301 shares. Glovista Investments Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,347 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.52 million shares. Dana Advsr invested in 199,184 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 5.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).