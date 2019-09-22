Electron Capital Partners Upped Its Firstenergy (FE) Holding by $4.77 Million as Market Value Rose; Chartist Has Upped Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Position by $21.13 Billion

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94 billion, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 566,385 shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 113,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.91M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.69 million, up from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 11.04M shares traded or 178.85% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 12/03/2018 – World’s First Energy Storage Fund to List in London; 29/03/2018 – API: FirstEnergy should stop misleading the public on grid reliability; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Competitive Subsidiaries Voluntarily File for Restructuring Under Chapter 11; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY RAISED FORECAST FOR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS; 05/03/2018 RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION – GMP FIRSTENERGY HAS BEEN ENGAGED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO IN CONNECTION WITH REVIEW; 11/04/2018 – ENEL LAUNCHES FIRST ENERGY STORAGE PROJECT IN CANADA; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTENERGY TRANSMISSION LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – NIRS: Ratepayers Should Not Get “Stuck With Check” In Form Of Multi-Billion-Dollar Bailout For Bankrupt FirstEnergy; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS DOE ACTION UNDER SECTION 202; 30/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY: CONSUMERS WILL BE BILLED FOR PJM UPGRADES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd accumulated 166,788 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 21,187 are held by First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 237,404 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 53,524 shares. Valley Advisers reported 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Korea Investment has invested 0.17% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.15% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Apg Asset Nv holds 27,277 shares. Fir Tree Capital Limited Partnership invested in 2.89 million shares or 12.38% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.06% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 3,832 shares. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Moreover, Daiwa Grp has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc reported 137,109 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 148,312 shares to 660,851 shares, valued at $43.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 969,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $157.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Mid (MDYG) by 3,489 shares to 72,163 shares, valued at $25.59 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 20 (IWM) by 13,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,383 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Ind (DIA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 13 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 165 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 550 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 18 shares. Citigroup stated it has 56,967 shares. Fort LP holds 5,664 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Davis R M Incorporated has 46,755 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 0.3% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 149,452 shares. Advisors Ltd Lc owns 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 16 shares. 583 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability. Burney Com invested 0.21% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Frontier Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 240,083 shares. Markel Corp accumulated 31,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Lodge Hill Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).