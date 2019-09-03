Electron Capital Partners Trimmed Stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by $1.15 Million; Mitchell Group Raised Continental Resources (CLR) Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 56,279 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 61,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.77. About 444,634 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 2.37M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Investors Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 862 shares. First Manhattan Co stated it has 200 shares. Columbia Pacific Ltd Liability invested in 5.14% or 49,415 shares. Nordea owns 2,513 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has 13,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel holds 0% or 10,824 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 22,543 shares. Weiss Multi reported 24,450 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 969 shares. Birchview Capital Ltd Partnership reported 8,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 180,741 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Bluestein R H has invested 1.06% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Lpl Financial Llc invested in 0% or 19,774 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 792,168 shares.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Continental Resources Announces Partial Redemption Of 5% Senior Notes Due 2022 – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Rebounds After Economic Data Dampens Recession Fears – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: BP Positions Itself for Shale Patch Bargain Hunt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $39.52 million activity. $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 9,680 shares to 25,800 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 76,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,270 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Inc Switzerland (NYSE:RIG).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares to 962,905 shares, valued at $56.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120 are owned by Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa stated it has 1,274 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,655 are held by Pennsylvania Tru. Renaissance Inv Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,969 shares. Winch Advisory owns 1,802 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial reported 409 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Everence Capital Mgmt Inc owns 1,616 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 206,120 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 30,986 shares. Moreover, Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.93% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Fifth Third Natl Bank has 604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 7,546 shares.