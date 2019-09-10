Electron Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) by $4.04 Million as Share Value Declined; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Halcyon Management Partners LP Lowered Position

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 2.26M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1.07% Branded Postpaid Phone Churn in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE TO PAY CIVIL PENALTY OF $40M IN FCC SETTLEMENT; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint are near a merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: HOPING TO WORK WITH DISH ONCE SPRINT DEAL CLOSES; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – UNIT ALSO AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $1.5 BLN FACILITY AND ITS $1.0 BLN FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE AIM TO CLINCH MERGER BY NEXT WEEK: CNBC/RTRS; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FCC SAYS IT REACHES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE ON RURAL CALLING

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 9.54% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 1.99 million shares traded or 61.89% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TMUS June 2020 Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are 5G Stocks Worth the Hype? This Chart Says It All – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile and Sprint Received Merger Approval: What’s Next – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Illinois Jumps on Bandwagon to Block T-Mobile and Sprint’s Merger – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 122% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $834.16 million for 19.98 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 47,500 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 178,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Madison Investment Hldg has 0.14% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 111,100 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 28,053 shares. Quinn Opportunity Llc holds 1.17M shares or 11.03% of its portfolio. Sageworth Trust reported 33 shares stake. Discovery Cap Management Ct accumulated 4.41% or 612,900 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Kemnay Advisory Service holds 0.69% or 46,216 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 9,248 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2.73M shares. 11,299 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd. Pointstate Limited Partnership owns 618,834 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg holds 0.08% or 1.29 million shares. Synovus Financial Corporation has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Aperio Gp Limited Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.1% or 315,668 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares to 197,392 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.