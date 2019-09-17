Electron Capital Partners Trimmed Its First Solar (FSLR) Position by $9.64 Million; Stock Rose; Mangrove Partners Upped Its Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Holding by $1.14 Million

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 380,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 3.84 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74 million, up from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $681.49M market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 1.07M shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 148,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 660,851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.41 million, down from 809,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 322,918 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q Net $83M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 15/05/2018 – NEXTracker and First Solar Collaborate on Series 6 Mounting Technology for Over 600 MW of New Projects in U.S; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 SHIPMENTS 2.9GW TO 3.0GW; 11/05/2018 – FSLR:MAX $113M CREDIT LINE FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IN NSW; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 27/03/2018 – Arctech Solar Shipped 46MWp Mounting Structure to First Solar’s Gunma Project in Japan

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.72M for 15.37 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

