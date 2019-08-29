Electron Capital Partners Stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Has Cut by $1.15 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Bluemountain Capital Management Boosted Holding in Wintrust Finl (WTFC)

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 56,279 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 61,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $252.17. About 481,401 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 475.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 75,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The hedge fund held 91,209 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 15,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 187,211 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Llc owns 3,235 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5,214 shares. Blackrock holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 3.92 million shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Aldebaran has 0.42% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,950 shares. Weitz Investment Mgmt reported 0.55% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 97,837 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,871 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 15,621 shares. First Foundation has invested 1.15% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Jpmorgan Chase & has 2.60 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt accumulated 191 shares or 0% of the stock. United Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 19,766 shares.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares to 197,392 shares, valued at $23.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,989 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,327 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Bb&T owns 8,167 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 11,400 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 104,845 shares stake. Blackrock holds 5.70M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Foundry Partners Ltd has invested 0.37% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Quantbot Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Shell Asset Mgmt Co invested in 9,949 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 289,473 shares. Clark Capital Management Group Inc Inc accumulated 437,471 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.03% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). First Tru Advsr Lp reported 124,403 shares. Moreover, Advisory has 0% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 84 shares. 231,887 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 73,313 shares to 85,168 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Box Inc by 322,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,953 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income of $81.5 million and Year-to-Date Net Income of $170.6 million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter and Year-To-Date 2019 Earnings Release Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.