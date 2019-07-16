Electron Capital Partners Stake in Dominion Energy (D) Lifted by $61.38 Million; As Antero Res (AR) Valuation Declined, Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Boosted by $35.58 Million Its Holding

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 9.02M shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52M, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $78.09. About 2.34 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Com Of Virginia Va holds 180,659 shares. St Johns Invest Company Ltd Company invested in 275 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associate invested 2.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pittenger & Anderson reported 7,775 shares. Culbertson A N And Com Inc owns 24,940 shares. Caprock Grp holds 3,023 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates Lc holds 0.13% or 2.01 million shares in its portfolio. 4,838 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Aull & Monroe Invest Management holds 0.29% or 6,976 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management has 1.69% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Capital Limited Company reported 26,871 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2.75M shares. Davenport Limited Liability Company holds 1.40 million shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Inv Lc has invested 1.57% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Inc Ok accumulated 32,300 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares to 219,278 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,279 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 82,607 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Old West Inv Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.62% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 193,764 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 120,839 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Communications Inc invested in 50,470 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Caymus Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 7.92% or 4.04M shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited holds 1.39% or 11.22 million shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 421,000 shares. 98,984 are held by Bluecrest Mgmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 307,999 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Principal Group Inc holds 0% or 18,224 shares. 534,835 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Arcadia Investment Mi owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1,000 shares.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. 12,200 shares were bought by RADY PAUL M, worth $101,260 on Friday, March 15. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider Warren Glen C Jr bought $207,353. 16.09M shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P., worth $99.30M on Monday, June 10. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M.