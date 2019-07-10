Electron Capital Partners Raised Its Holding in First Solar (FSLR) by $15.81 Million as Shares Rose; Truenorth Increases Holding in Nanometrics (NANO)

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NANO) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 13,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,679 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 94,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Nanometrics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $811.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 101,753 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 12.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 303,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 809,163 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, up from 505,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $66.27. About 766,431 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BLN TO $2.65 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT

More notable recent Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DNBF, RTEC, and SHRC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Stock Day Podcast Hosts Generex Biotechnology Corporation to Discuss Uplisting on the NASDAQ – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adynxx down 38% on Nasdaq delisting – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Revolution Lighting Names Joan Nano as Chief Financial Officer – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold NANO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 20.39 million shares or 0.52% less from 20.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested in 0% or 673,797 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 11,433 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 10,573 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 8,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 70,439 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton stated it has 0.05% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Ima Wealth Inc reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Moreover, Systematic Financial Mgmt LP has 0.04% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 42,250 shares. Comerica State Bank owns 24,119 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 11,499 shares. Sei Invests reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 64,100 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 23,583 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 35,145 shares.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 113,750 shares to 9,113 shares, valued at $182,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,155 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading LP reported 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). M&T Bankshares holds 0% or 5,907 shares. 63,475 were reported by Boston Common Asset Mgmt. 776,625 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0% or 4 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Robecosam Ag has 440,000 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 720,203 shares. Heartland stated it has 108,650 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.14% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 123,894 shares. 40,083 are owned by Wells Fargo And Company Mn. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 16,076 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) or 51,280 shares. 9,300 were accumulated by Cullinan Associate.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 14,447 shares to 171,075 shares, valued at $15.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).