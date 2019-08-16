Electron Capital Partners Position in General Electric Co (GE) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Bank Of America (BAC) Holding Lifted by Murphy Capital Management Inc

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 52.37M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – FOX SAYS BOFA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SKY SYNDICATE; 23/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – BANK OF AMERICA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SYNDICATE OF LENDERS PROVIDING FINANCING FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY; 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 15/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 05/04/2018 – BI Nordic: BANK OF AMERICA: Massive amounts of overseas cash are about to pour into the US – and provide a boost to the; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 657,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.10 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.19B market cap company. The stock increased 8.36% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 221.17 million shares traded or 284.37% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHIMA POWER; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEAR TERM, GE CUSTOMERS WOULD LIKELY BALK IF THE COMPANY WERE TO ATTEMPT TO RE-PRICE ITS BACKLOG HIGHER; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PROJECT ARE MIROVA (51%), GENERAL ELECTRIC (25%), ENGIE (15%) AND FORESTALIA (9%), THE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF THE PROJECT WILL REACH 300 MLN EUR; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form S-8

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares to 56,279 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,022 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.59 million activity. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga" on August 13, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Fairview Cap Investment Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Gradient Investments Lc has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Bruce & has 0.83% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 425,000 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pettee holds 103,765 shares. Cap Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.32% or 87,380 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,883 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Truepoint stated it has 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Valley Natl Advisers Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,724 shares. South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 41,372 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co owns 94,606 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory Service holds 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 27,723 shares. Goelzer Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Dodge Cox reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on July 25, 2019

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,270 shares to 117,800 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,901 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush has invested 1.46% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 0.34% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 30,065 shares. Rampart Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.43% or 136,565 shares. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 1.06% or 2.22 million shares. Old West Invest Ltd Llc has 42,038 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stanley Management Lc reported 405,542 shares or 5.48% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has invested 0.33% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Barbara Oil Communication holds 40,000 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Tru Communication has 0.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,938 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 301,047 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 411,307 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 0.35% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pictet North America Advsr accumulated 44,000 shares. 9.10 million are held by Korea Invest.