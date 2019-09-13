Electron Capital Partners Position in Exelon (EXC) Trimmed by $16.08 Million as Share Price Declined; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Declined, Holder Heritage Investors Management Has Cut Holding by $680,779

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 3,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 57,740 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.51M, down from 61,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $181.57. About 892,261 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 342,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.71 million, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 3.09 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $854.99 million for 13.43 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Exelon tower window falls again in Harbor Point – Baltimore Business Journal” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 16.45 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern names Sutherland, Farrell to new executive positions – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

