Electron Capital Partners Maintains Stake in Pg&E (PCG); Akorn (Call) (AKRX) Stake Held by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 147,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.58M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 7.70M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Akorn Inc. (Call) (AKRX) by 374.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 239,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.78% . The institutional investor held 303,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 63,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Akorn Inc. (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 334,688 shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 02/05/2018 – AKORN ACCUSED OF SUBMITTING PHONY DATA TO FDA ON ANTIBOTIC DRUG; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Akorn, Inc. — AKRX; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (AKRX); 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS BELIEVES AKORN SUIT WITHOUT FOUNDATION; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS PROBLEMS WITH AKORN WILL NOT BE SOLVED WITHIN MONTHS, BUT WILL TAKE YEARS TO RESOLVE; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff De; 27/03/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SPOKESMAN SAYS PROBE INTO AKORN CONTINUES; 29/05/2018 – Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces an Investigation Involving Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Officers and Directors of Akorn; 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO SAYS HAVE FILED FOR SUFFICIENT LEVEL OF DAMAGES FROM AKORN; 23/04/2018 – Akorn, Inc. Sues Fresenius For Consummation Of Merger Agreement After Its Termination By Fresenius

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “PG&E Braces for Major Drop After Bankruptcy Ruling – Schaeffers Research” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E reaches $11B settlement on California wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E seeks $14B-plus in equity for restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers Inc accumulated 0% or 46 shares. Tobam reported 9,783 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Serengeti Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 6.08% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 838,338 shares. Franklin Res has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 156,000 shares. 855 are owned by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Sageworth Trust invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Com reported 1.82M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio accumulated 200,024 shares. Moreover, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 60.83% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 20.55 million shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 5.77M shares. Atria Ltd Com invested in 0.86% or 1.79 million shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bessemer Group Inc has 12,822 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $735.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 35,159 shares to 135,916 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 969,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).