Electron Capital Partners Maintains Position in Firstenergy (FE); Visa (V) Valuation Rose While Cantillon Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 113,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.91M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.69 million, up from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 3.29M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 30/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY: CONSUMERS WILL BE BILLED FOR PJM UPGRADES; 29/03/2018 – API: FirstEnergy should stop misleading the public on grid reliability; 17/03/2018 – Petrolia Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Mar. 23; 09/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 20/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Utilities Preparing for Winter Storm Forecast to Impact the Region Beginning Today; 27/03/2018 – Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station Returns to Service Following Refueling and Maintenance Outage; 12/04/2018 – BTL Group at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS PROVIDES EXPLORATION AND CORPORATE UPDATE; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for 3 Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 56,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $462.66 million, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08M shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $735.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.64 million shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $36.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 527,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 640,089 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

