Electron Capital Partners Maintains Position in Dominion Energy (D); Jana Partners Stake in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Lowered by $114.52 Million as Stock Value Declined

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52M, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 4.24 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60 million, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 1.03M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Chaparral Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results – GlobeNewswire" on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on July 30, 2019

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $187.69M for 8.83 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.