Electron Capital Partners Lowered Position in Exelon (EXC) by $9.51 Million; As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Decreased Holding by $306,640

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 6.19 million shares traded or 11.75% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 287,776 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.00 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T owns 6,152 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Lpl Ltd Llc invested in 3,213 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 37,274 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 55,354 were accumulated by Martin Com Tn. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 59,318 shares. 41,505 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited. Axiom Int Invsts Ltd De accumulated 38,458 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Company has 21 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Blackrock has 6.07 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Mackenzie Fincl invested in 12,630 shares. First Lp invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.33% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.77M shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Division holds 33,828 shares. Amer Intl Grp has invested 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Riverhead Cap Mgmt invested in 0.68% or 334,530 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 1.03M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Sei holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 355,753 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd owns 139,572 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 2,490 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 1.09M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.26M shares. The Kentucky-based Farmers Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Hilltop Inc has 0.11% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd reported 5,070 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,682 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,392 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).