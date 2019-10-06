Electron Capital Partners Lowered Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Position by $5.15 Million; Market Value Rose; Glenmede Trust Company Na Holding in Duke Energy (DUK) Trimmed as Shares Declined

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 12,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 80,084 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, down from 92,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $97.17. About 3.15M shares traded or 19.65% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 37,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 159,782 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.94 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $147.07. About 878,767 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prns Ltd invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Ltd holds 7,039 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Driehaus Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 8,080 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 19,560 were reported by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 6,600 shares. B & T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 23,938 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Argent Tru reported 4,425 shares. Palestra Cap Mngmt Lc holds 4.14% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Dorsey Wright And holds 0.5% or 14,945 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 127,518 shares.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $225.18 million for 21.63 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $735.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 691,155 shares to 3.76M shares, valued at $29.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc by 103,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Management Lc has 2,550 shares. Hodges Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 7,239 shares. Motco has invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 72,619 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 98,188 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated New York reported 159,725 shares. Butensky Cohen Security accumulated 21,659 shares. 12,669 were accumulated by Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Llc. 128,603 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Sns Fin Group Limited Liability invested 0.5% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 14,122 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs. Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Co holds 0% or 36 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Citigroup Inc stated it has 1.16 million shares.

