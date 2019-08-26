Electron Capital Partners Lowered Its Position in Enphase Energy (ENPH) by $2.45 Million; Mak Capital One Has Lifted Its Position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) as Shares Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 2.88 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $623.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.69% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 808,552 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN)

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14 million shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $34.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,163 shares, and has risen its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Mgmt Lc invested in 0.41% or 2.07 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0.01% stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.03 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) or 66,914 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). State Street has 1.60M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 49,929 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 77,849 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co, New York-based fund reported 224,079 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 77,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granahan Inv Ma accumulated 0.13% or 264,196 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 477,727 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 133,428 shares. C M Bidwell & stated it has 6,195 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 32,268 shares.

