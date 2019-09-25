Electron Capital Partners Lifted Position in Pg&E (PCG) by $3.25 Million; As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Market Valuation Rose, Manikay Partners Boosted Holding

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 147,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.58M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 4.15M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 93,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 281,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 188,972 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Knightsbridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.92% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Franklin Res holds 404,323 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt accumulated 27,849 shares. Lonestar Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 320,000 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 6.98 million shares or 14.71% of its portfolio. Gvo Asset Mngmt Limited holds 115,000 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). P Schoenfeld Asset Lp owns 221,815 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd accumulated 19,633 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 1,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 217,650 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Earnest Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Eminence Capital LP owns 7.97M shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 35,159 shares to 135,916 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.64M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will PG&E Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E wildfire payment bill dead for now, complicating restructure effort – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why PG&E, Kemet, and Cars.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 75,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).