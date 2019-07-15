Electron Capital Partners Lifted Its Position in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) as Share Price Rose; Nuvasive (NUVA) Holder Stephens Investment Management Group Decreased Position by $4.51 Million as Stock Value Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 878,553 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 80,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 633,382 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.97M, down from 713,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 281,049 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 22.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 26/03/2018 – At NuVasive $NUVA, Newly appointed CFO Rajesh Asarpota now takes over chief accounting officer position from what looks like to be recently terminated Jereme Sylvain (held position for less than 2 years); 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Rev $260.5M; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Rev $1.1B-$1.11B; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M; 08/05/2018 – NuVasive Unveils Newest Additions To Early Onset Scoliosis Portfolio At POSNA Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.44 TO $2.47, EST. $2.46; 05/03/2018 NuVasive to Participate in Investor Events in March 2018; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 2.3% Position in NuVasive; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds NuVasive, Exits Penumbra; 02/05/2018 – NuVasive $NUVA will continue to fall in future periods. Competition has caught up with them and their procedures/products have lost their competitive edge. Accounting issues we pointed out were a harbinger

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold NUVA shares while 83 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 64.78 million shares or 21.83% more from 53.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 61,946 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). 58,029 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Tudor Et Al has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.14% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 532,565 shares. Sector Gamma As reported 538,625 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.03% or 1.64 million shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Knott David M reported 2,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Primecap Management Ca reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). 4,435 were accumulated by Greenleaf. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 4,226 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 5,513 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Alphatec Announces Stay of Court Proceedings in NuVasive Patent Lawsuit – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jefferies Downgrades NuVasive, Says M&A Unlikely To Materialize – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 02/21/2019: ZSAN,IART,NUVA,JNJ – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NUVA’s profit will be $29.05 million for 25.48 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by NuVasive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.66% EPS growth.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 18,776 shares to 140,058 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 12,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Ltd invested in 8,954 shares. 160,305 are held by National Pension Ser. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Da Davidson Co owns 5,414 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bancorp holds 626 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 0% or 4,159 shares in its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 491,654 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Wheatland Advisors has 29,450 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 0.03% or 5,001 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Communications invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). The New York-based Oppenheimer And Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% or 21,795 shares in its portfolio. 2.73M are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.93% or 145,785 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 860 shares.