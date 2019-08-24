Electron Capital Partners Increases Stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE); As Verisign (VRSN) Valuation Rose, Holder Argyle Capital Management Decreased Holding by $859,750

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $200.52. About 405,361 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64 million, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 318,062 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ El Paso Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EE); 20/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Discovers Cocaine Shipment at El Paso port; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric Backs 2018 EPS $2.30-EPS $2.65; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Annual BSI Awareness Campaign; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC’S BOARD WILL CONSIDER OFFERS: CEO; 26/03/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Ramius Buys New 2.3% Position in El Paso Electric; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VeriSign (VRSN) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VeriSign, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VeriSign (VRSN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) CEO Jim Bidzos on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 42.13 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability Company reported 87,412 shares. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Menta Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 7,519 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd owns 13,084 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Magnetar Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 4,657 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust invested in 0% or 60 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). 502,414 are held by Invesco. Jane Street Ltd Llc reported 3,449 shares stake. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 15,761 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 6.12 million shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $116.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,278 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).