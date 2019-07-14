Electron Capital Partners Increases Holding in First Solar (FSLR); Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Stock Price Rose While Artal Group Sa Has Cut Its Holding

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.63M, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.33% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 868,863 shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 303,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 809,163 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76M, up from 505,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.98. About 515,964 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 13/03/2018 – VECTREN SELECTS FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD 50MW SOLAR ARRAY; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 SHIPMENTS 2.9GW TO 3.0GW; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Capex $700M-$800M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 80,000 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.06% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 7.05M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 144,332 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 11,732 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 378,850 shares. Franklin Res owns 3.20 million shares. Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Co owns 14,500 shares. Citadel Llc owns 0.01% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 869,789 shares. Victory Management invested in 0.08% or 1.97 million shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated holds 2.72M shares.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 2.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nio Inc (Call).

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EU agrees to extend economic sanctions on Russia until 2020 – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Celyad To Advance Leukemia Drug To Clinical Trial, Positive Data For Teva’s Migraine Drug – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is South Africa edging out Turkey as the big EM short? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Do This Before You Get Married – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian oil sector anticipates nod for Trans Mountain pipeline expansion – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $5.76 million activity.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Grp invested in 0% or 100 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Essex Inv Llc owns 55,108 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Gp has invested 0.22% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Ameriprise Incorporated holds 306,118 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 6.99M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.06% or 80,000 shares. Bowen Hanes & reported 310,000 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 256,038 shares in its portfolio. 30,458 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 97,172 shares. Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0.01% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% or 8.00 million shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares to 56,279 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.