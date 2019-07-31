Electron Capital Partners Increases Holding in Dominion Energy (D); As Altria Group Com (MO) Shares Rose, Holder Boston Advisors Has Cut by $4.27 Million Its Stake

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 74,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,518 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, down from 135,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 12.30 million shares traded or 66.75% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52 million, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.03. About 4.06M shares traded or 8.56% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A & Assoc accumulated 5,302 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.60 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd has 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Farmers Trust Company invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Synovus Finance stated it has 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stoneridge Inv Partners Limited Liability Company reported 69,526 shares. Central Bankshares Tru Com has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Atlantic Union Commercial Bank owns 105,765 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 87,800 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 15,546 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Patten Group Inc Inc accumulated 15,202 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity stated it has 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 8,100 are owned by Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd. Covington Cap Management accumulated 0.39% or 81,468 shares. Security Trust holds 0.65% or 26,552 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares to 4.66 million shares, valued at $43.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80M shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 3,600 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc. Delta Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 45,005 shares. First Bank has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Davis R M Inc holds 11,660 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mngmt owns 178,227 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Community State Bank Na holds 0.2% or 17,300 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Company reported 4,688 shares stake. Blb&B Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 11,130 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 174,729 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 319,910 shares. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Company has 1,023 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 1.24 million shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 841 shares.