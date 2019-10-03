Electron Capital Partners Increased Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by $496,570; Regency Centers (REG) Holder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Raised Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 115,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.80 million, up from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.51. About 147,863 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 2,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 58,438 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, up from 56,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $259.79. About 167,568 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM)

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 148,312 shares to 660,851 shares, valued at $43.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 84,374 shares to 125,773 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

