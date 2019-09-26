Electron Capital Partners Increased Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $3.25 Million; As Portland General Electric (POR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $480,600

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Portland General Electric (POR) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 251,584 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.63M, down from 260,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Portland General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 574,885 shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR)

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 147,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.58 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 9.88 million shares traded or 18.16% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 99,101 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) by 30,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Sovran Self Storage Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.06% or 12,347 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc holds 323,600 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has invested 0.03% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 4,280 are owned by Regentatlantic Cap Lc. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 448,850 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 172,086 shares. Opus Investment Management stated it has 44,500 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 48,927 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc accumulated 0.04% or 1,100 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp owns 9,250 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.03% or 32,043 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 18,540 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Amer holds 0.01% or 57,105 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 55,659 shares.

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. POR’s profit will be $47.36M for 26.75 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5.08 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 204 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4.20M shares or 0.04% of the stock. 50,076 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. 18,363 were reported by Walleye Trading. Laurion Mngmt LP reported 663 shares stake. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 11,696 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,050 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Ltd reported 247,970 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Johnson Finance Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Finepoint Lp holds 1.70 million shares or 20.03% of its portfolio. The Sweden-based Nordea Inv Management Ab has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).