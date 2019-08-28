Electron Capital Partners Increased By $10.36 Million Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding; ALFA S.A.B. DE C.V. ORDINARY SHARES A M (ALFFF) Shorts Increased By 16.67%

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 80.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc acquired 87,770 shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 197,392 shares with $23.37M value, up from 109,622 last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $18.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.32. About 281,656 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES

ALFA S.A.B. DE C.V. ORDINARY SHARES A M (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) had an increase of 16.67% in short interest. ALFFF’s SI was 1.93 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.67% from 1.66M shares previously. With 56,800 avg volume, 34 days are for ALFA S.A.B. DE C.V. ORDINARY SHARES A M (OTCMKTS:ALFFF)’s short sellers to cover ALFFF’s short positions. It closed at $0.7501 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum auto parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. The company has market cap of $4.09 billion. It operates in five divisions: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Alestra, and Newpek. It has a 9.49 P/E ratio. The firm makes petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $15300 highest and $115 lowest target. $137.17’s average target is -2.24% below currents $140.32 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) earned “Buy” rating by Longbow on Friday, July 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 2 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.06% or 259,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Fin has 0.33% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Essex Management Communications Ltd Liability owns 6,585 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 257,900 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 10,384 shares. Marsico Cap Mngmt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Moreover, Egerton (Uk) Llp has 3.54% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Manufacturers Life Company The holds 113,169 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 1.89 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Southeast Asset Advisors holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 3,720 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,326 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Aureus Asset Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 5,430 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Alabama-based fund reported 16,632 shares.