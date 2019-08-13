Electron Capital Partners Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE) Increased by $21.99 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Bainco International Investors Cut Its Stake

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80 million, down from 12,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: America Last: Trump’s Attack on the Amazon Job Machine; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $3,102 MLN VS $1,939 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos seized the top spot on Forbes’ 32nd Annual World Billionaires List for the first time. via @cnbctech; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HIRES AMAZON’S ELKAN FOR ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE PUSH; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 17/05/2018 – Will Whole Foods Discount Leave Amazon Holding the Bag? — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10M, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 2.06 million shares traded or 46.90% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.17 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

