Electron Capital Partners Holding in Enphase Energy (ENPH) Trimmed by $2.45 Million; Sector Gamma As Has Lowered Stake in Agilent Technologies (A) as Share Value Declined

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 34,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 280,351 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.54 million, down from 315,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 3.04 million shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06M, down from 4.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 6.84M shares traded or 44.99% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP invested in 0.02% or 13,244 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 81,104 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Llc reported 202 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.07% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 16,800 shares. Btr invested 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0.01% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.11% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Allstate Corporation has 0.03% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). First Manhattan reported 80,249 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 147,894 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited holds 379,583 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt has 0.36% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $257.42M for 21.59 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32,063 shares to 298,733 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 64,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 962,905 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $28.62 million for 31.75 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.