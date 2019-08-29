Electron Capital Partners Holding in El Paso Elec Co (EE) Has Upped by $17.99 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Express (EXPR) Stock Value Declined, Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Lifted Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64M, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 153,202 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 17/04/2018 – US Customs: La Patrulla Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos en el Sector de El Paso arranca su 21va Campaña Anual de la Iniciativ; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS EL PASO ELECTRIC AT Baa1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NE; 26/03/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 11/04/2018 – DoJ TN Western: El Paso Area Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges; 24/04/2018 – El Paso Electric Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 04/04/2018 – EPA: El Paso Electric Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 23/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Stops Big Marijuana Load at El Paso Port; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Express Inc (EXPR) by 551.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 34.48% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 193,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.24. About 1.29 million shares traded. Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has declined 74.72% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPR News: 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – INVENTORY WAS $266.3 MLN AT END OF 2017 COMPARED TO $241.4 MLN AT END OF 2016; 24/04/2018 – Privé Revaux Launches at Express; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees FY18 Net $25M-Net $35M; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS, INC. EXCEEDS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS GUIDANCE ON A POSITIVE COMP; INTRODUCES SECOND QUARTER GUIDANCE AND UPDATES FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees FY18 EPS 32c-EPS 46c; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.5C; 13/04/2018 – Express is using its store on Madison Avenue in New York as a testing lab for new technology; 08/05/2018 – Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. Acquires a Minority Interest in United Shortline Insurance Services; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Capital Expenditures Totaled $57.4M for 2017; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees 1Q Loss $3M-Net $0

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 41,016 shares to 358,248 shares, valued at $68.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chico’s Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 162,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 729,180 shares, and cut its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

