Electron Capital Partners Holding in Dominion Energy (D) Increased as Stock Price Declined; American Water Works Co (AWK) Holder Btr Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Water Works Co (AWK) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 17,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 135,939 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17 million, down from 153,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 560,082 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52 million, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.6. About 2.62M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $116.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,278 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S R Schill And Assoc invested in 10,454 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Stralem & has invested 3.45% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cim Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,595 shares. Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,580 shares. Osborne Prns Limited Liability Com reported 11,287 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust has 10,475 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 45,660 shares. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 9,436 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors. Gam Ag invested in 0.05% or 16,601 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 180,659 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 312,209 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communications stated it has 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,280 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corp. Jennison Assoc Limited Com reported 523,236 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt holds 2.35% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 66,128 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Huntington Financial Bank reported 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 357,819 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 18,550 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Telos Capital reported 1,925 shares stake. 52,633 are held by Comerica Retail Bank. Manufacturers Life Com The owns 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 178,832 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 6,656 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 224,943 shares. Davis R M reported 452,629 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 18,607 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings.