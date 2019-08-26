Electron Capital Partners Has Upped Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Holding by $21.99 Million; Valuation Rose; As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Ccm Investment Advisers Trimmed Position

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 9,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 91,981 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.37 million, down from 101,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $176.79. About 1.86M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10M, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $141.77. About 473,508 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.91 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

