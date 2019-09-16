Electron Capital Partners Has Upped Firstenergy (FE) Holding by $4.77 Million; American Investment Services Decreased Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 113,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.91 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.69M, up from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.51. About 394,095 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 07/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Nearing Completion of Transmission Line Project to Support Northern Ohio; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds Consumers About Upcoming Public Input Hearings for Proposed Default Service Plans by FirstEnergy; 10/05/2018 – West Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 22/03/2018 – JCP&L Line Crews and Other Utility Personnel Continue Restoration Process Following Third Nor’easter to Impact Service Area; 09/04/2018 – Kelt Exploration at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 03/04/2018 – Fitch: FirstEnergy Corp.’s Ratings Unchanged by FirstEnergy Solutions’ Bankruptcy Filing; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Transformation to Fully Regulated Utility Company with Stronger Financials and Customer-Focused Growth Moves; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY EARNINGS FORECAST INCLUDES FES CREDITOR DEALS: CEO; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises FirstEnergy Corp. Outlk To Pos; Rtgs Afrmd; 10/05/2018 – Tree Trimming Program Underway in The Illuminating Company Service Area for 2018

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 22,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 107,635 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.39 million, down from 129,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.1. About 3.50M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 969,123 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 342,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

More important recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like FirstEnergy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:FE) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FirstEnergy Named Top Utility for Economic Development by Site Selection Magazine – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.