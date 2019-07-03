Electron Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake in Exelon (EXC) by $9.51 Million; Oakwood Capital Management Upped Its At&T (T) Stake

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23M, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 7.06 million shares traded or 40.62% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 25.11M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru reported 64,023 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 100,190 shares. 2.15M are held by Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh. Pure Finance holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,933 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.26% or 34,906 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advisors accumulated 0.37% or 89,853 shares. The Georgia-based Zwj Inv Counsel has invested 2.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 42,165 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt has 248,080 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Bartlett Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 175,736 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney Company holds 13,144 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny reported 124,692 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Company invested 1.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc Dba Holt Cap Lp has 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Putnam Fl Mgmt reported 173,007 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Ignore The Noise – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Flaws of AT&T Stock More Than Outweigh Its Generous Dividend – Investorplace.com” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “With Jobs Report Ahead, Focus Turns To Economic Data, Auto Sales, Tesla Output – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BofA Bullish On AT&T: ‘The Network Has Never Performed Better’ – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $602.00M for 19.69 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $89.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).