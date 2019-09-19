Electron Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Position by $18.75 Million; Millennium Management Boosted Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Price Declined

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 599.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 1.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 2.13M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.06M, up from 303,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 18.59M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 136,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 555,194 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.31 million, down from 692,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $140.2. About 3.06 million shares traded or 119.05% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company New York holds 37,668 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Da Davidson has 0.3% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Middleton Comm Ma invested 0.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Agf accumulated 0.28% or 542,158 shares. East Coast Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 18,548 shares. 80,784 were accumulated by Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Amer Asset Mgmt has 0.84% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 23.76M were accumulated by Boston Prns. Wealthquest Corp owns 22,012 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) holds 0.43% or 977,219 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Financial Bank Trust Com holds 0.3% or 42,768 shares. Counselors Inc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 576,822 shares. Markston Lc owns 172,345 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Pggm Invests invested 1.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Spirit Of America Mngmt invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (Put) (NYSE:ABT) by 177,800 shares to 138,800 shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,040 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12M for 24.86 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colonial Tru Advsrs has invested 0.41% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Tci Wealth Inc stated it has 0.06% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Intact Management stated it has 0.19% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 158,545 shares in its portfolio. 76,002 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Viking Fund Mgmt Llc reported 12,000 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.13% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 3.94M shares. 3,039 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 6,967 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 684,137 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% or 10,144 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc holds 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 1,603 shares. Citigroup has 0.03% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 310,635 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 691,155 shares to 3.76M shares, valued at $29.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc by 103,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Forterra Inc.

