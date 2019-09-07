Electron Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) by $4.04 Million; Kohls (KSS) Shareholder Mount Lucas Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 1.08M shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 166,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 142,268 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, down from 308,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 3.18 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.86 TO $5.31 INCLUDING ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – Kohl’s Nine-Year Fashion Odyssey Reflects Industry’s Challenges; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Names Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 12,495 shares. Cibc Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,846 shares. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 177,400 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Moreover, Eqis Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Fdx reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Fincl Serv Group owns 1.72 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 76,121 are owned by Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership. 420,095 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 7.03M shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Llc holds 1.27M shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Massachusetts Fin Services Commerce Ma has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 38,920 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.3% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Exane Derivatives accumulated 45,224 shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (XLI) by 153,842 shares to 154,133 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 98,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG).

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kohl’s announces C-suite moves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Options Hot as Kohl’s Steps Into Earnings Confessional – Schaeffers Research” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Home Depot Rises, Kohl’s Falls on Mixed Results – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $136.49M for 14.12 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14M shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $34.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,392 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).