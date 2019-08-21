Electron Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake by $1.15 Million; Carlson Capital Management Holds Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 56,279 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, down from 61,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $252.24. About 430,449 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $22.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.06. About 1.43M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 22/03/2018 – $CCIH fwiw the ChinaCache on Amazon AWS news from yesterday is indeed new. This PR titled “ChinaCache Launches CDN Solution on AWS Marketplace” was disseminated on March 20 in China but not the US; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,851 shares to 190,377 shares, valued at $15.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc reported 0.43% stake. Eagle Ridge Mngmt invested in 287 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.96% or 3,815 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com owns 343,352 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Smith Moore stated it has 1,170 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 15,650 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Country Trust Bancorporation accumulated 3.12% or 39,436 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Markel Corporation has invested 2.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Camelot Portfolios Limited Co owns 715 shares. Academy Mgmt Tx accumulated 323 shares. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wisconsin Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,015 shares. Capital Fund invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

